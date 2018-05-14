Power 100 2018: Craig Inglis, John Lewis

Inglis’ professional stature was recognised in October when he was voted chair of The Marketing Society for 2018. Last year he took on an expanded role, with a remit to make John Lewis’ business fit for the reality of consumers’ lives today, including bolstering the focus on experiences in store. Each of the retailer’s partners has been given a specially equipped iPhone, helping them bridge the online/offline gap, and they are being encouraged to actively market the brand via their personal social profiles in a project called "We are partners".

