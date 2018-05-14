Power 100 2018: Craig Johnson, The Absolut Company

Johnson is responsible for igniting the vodka brand’s vision across the globe, which he has done via Absolut’s new platform, "Create a better tomorrow, tonight", which spawned the stunning "Equal love" film. Since its launch last summer, the platform has been adopted by more than 30 markets worldwide, which have localised it for their own cultures, using assets created by Johnson and his team. Next year, the focus will be on rolling out Absolut Extrakt globally.

