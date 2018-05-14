Power 100 2018: Dan Brooke, Channel 4

Channel 4 rolled out a series of new idents last year, each featuring a giant made from its logo, with Brooke describing it as reflective of the channel’s remit "to take creative risks, champion diversity and provoke change". As the government’s disability champion for the media sector, he has criticised the "virtually invisible" status of disabled people on TV and across other media, following the publication of an Ofcom report last year on

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

