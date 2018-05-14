Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Dan Brooke, Channel 4

Channel 4 rolled out a series of new idents last year, each featuring a giant made from its logo, with Brooke describing it as reflective of the channel’s remit "to take creative risks, champion diversity and provoke change". As the government’s disability champion for the media sector, he has criticised the "virtually invisible" status of disabled people on TV and across other media, following the publication of an Ofcom report last year on

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now