Power 100 2018: Dan Ramsay, BT

BT Sport’s coverage of The Ashes and its deal with YouTube to screen the Champions League final in virtual reality, a world first, helped the platform’s viewing figures flourish. They increased 13% in the last quarter of 2017, versus the same period in 2016, according to Ramsay. He is relishing the challenge of going head to head with Sky, when the latter’s channels will be available for the first time on BT Sport in 2019.

