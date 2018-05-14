Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Danielle Davies, Netflix

In September, Davies was promoted from director of marketing EMEA to vice-president of marketing EMEA, moving from Los Angeles to the territory’s Amsterdam head office. With growing competition from the likes of Amazon Prime, she will be kept busy, not least with raising awareness of the growing number of European Netflix original series, such as The Rain from Denmark and Dogs of Berlin from Germany.

