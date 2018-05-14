Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Darren Bentley, Moneysupermarket.com

Having completed a strategic business review under new chief executive Mark Lewis, Moneysupermarket.com has grand plans to "reinvent price comparison as we know it", including a move into mortgages. As part of this, Bentley’s remit includes hiring a new creative agency after a surprise parting with Mother and continuing to make comms and customer journeys more personalised.

