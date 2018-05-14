Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: David Wheldon, RBS

As president of the World Federation of Advertisers, part of Wheldon’s job is to motivate his peers across the globe – something he did in a recent Campaign column when he called on marketers to do better than merely "coping" with change. NatWest’s campaign focusing on the inclusiveness of cricket neatly encapsulated that innovative spirit.

