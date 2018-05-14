Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Debbie Klein, Sky

Klein was named one of Campaign’s Adland Trailblazers in 2013 and she’s certainly been a formidable force at Engine, which is now a 2,000-strong global organisation. She’s famous for her commitment to gender equality, and she will surely bring this to her broad role at Sky, which covers marketing, brand, corporate affairs, CSR, internal comms and social media.

