Power 100 2018: Ed Pilkington, Diageo

Diageo is predominantly a spirits company, but Pilkington is currently preoccupied with its beer business. Sales of its Hop House 13 lager almost doubled last year and it has added an IPA and a non-alcoholic beer. Pilkington cites the "treating", dessert-inspiration strategy for Baileys, created by Mother, and Anomaly’s work for Captain Morgan, including a spot featuring a pair of real-life "Captain Morgans" – Leicester City FC’s Wes and England cricketer Eoin – as major successes.

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

