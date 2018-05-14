Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Ed Pilkington, Diageo

Diageo is predominantly a spirits company, but Pilkington is currently preoccupied with its beer business. Sales of its Hop House 13 lager almost doubled last year and it has added an IPA and a non-alcoholic beer. Pilkington cites the "treating", dessert-inspiration strategy for Baileys, created by Mother, and Anomaly’s work for Captain Morgan, including a spot featuring a pair of real-life "Captain Morgans" – Leicester City FC’s Wes and England cricketer Eoin – as major successes.

