Power 100 2018: Emily Somers, McDonald's

Somers became the fast-food giant’s most senior UK marketer in March when Alistair Macrow was promoted to run nine high-growth markets – but she already knew the business inside out before joining in 2015, having previously run the McDonald’s account at Leo Burnett. She counts her key achievements from the past year as including the full national launch of the premium Signature burger range, and the creation of Christmas campaign "Reindeer ready".

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

