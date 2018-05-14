Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Eve Williams, ASOS

Williams says the fresh marketing approaches the brand took to its Face & Body and Activewear categories, and the launch of customer innovations such as same-day delivery service ASOS Instant, stand out as key 2017 achievements. The self-confessed lover of Ottolenghi cites ASOS’s 2018 Fashion Discovery competition – an incubator for young brands – as activity she’s looking forward to this year.

