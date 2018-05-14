Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Fernando Machado, Burger King

While Burger King has made a name for itself recently with campaigns such as "Google Home of the Whopper" and was named Cannes Lions Creative Marketer of Year 2017, Machado points out it has also improved "design, restaurant image, and quality". He adds that this has driven a "strong business performance and countries investing to open even more Burger King restaurants".

