Power 100 2018: Florian Alt, Adidas

Alt’s highlights include launching Telstar 18 – the official match ball for the 2018 Fifa World Cup – and Nemeziz, a collection fronted by Lionel Messi. He has also been focusing on developing the Tango League, showcasing the world’s best street footballers. The Tango Squad FC – managed by Xabi Alonso and featuring the best players from across Adidas’ key markets – debuted last year.

