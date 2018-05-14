Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Florian Alt, Adidas

Alt’s highlights include launching Telstar 18 – the official match ball for the 2018 Fifa World Cup – and Nemeziz, a collection fronted by Lionel Messi. He has also been focusing on developing the Tango League, showcasing the world’s best street footballers. The Tango Squad FC – managed by Xabi Alonso and featuring the best players from across Adidas’ key markets – debuted last year.

