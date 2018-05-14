Power 100 2018: Francesco Vitrano, Mondelez International

Much of Vitrano’s time in 2017 was taken up with new product development. This included two variants of Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo – Peanut Butter and Mint. Green & Black’s unveiled its inaugural TV ads in October, the first creative from Mcgarrybowen since being appointed as its creative agency. Vitrano’s other highlight was sealing a three-year tie-up with the Premier League.

