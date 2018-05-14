Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Gary Kibble, Sainsbury's Argos

Since joining last June from Mothercare, Kibble has focused on defining the brand purpose, across Argos and the non-food division of Sainsbury’s. This year, he says, will be about using the brand’s newfound clarity of purpose to improve its marketing practice and better meet the needs of the "relatively small overlap" of people who shop at only one or other of Argos or Sainsbury’s.

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now