Power 100 2018: Gary Kibble, Sainsbury's Argos

Since joining last June from Mothercare, Kibble has focused on defining the brand purpose, across Argos and the non-food division of Sainsbury’s. This year, he says, will be about using the brand’s newfound clarity of purpose to improve its marketing practice and better meet the needs of the "relatively small overlap" of people who shop at only one or other of Argos or Sainsbury’s.

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

