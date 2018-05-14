Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Graham Bednash, Google UK

Bednash is proudest of spearheading Google’s Digital Garage initiative, aimed at giving people in the UK the skills they need to become digital experts. He also points to campaigns for the launch of Google Pixel 2 and Home devices as highlights over the past 12 months. On Bednash’s to-do list for 2018 is taking the digital garage further and better communicating the value of Google Assistant.

