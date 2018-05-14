Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Ian Armstrong, Jaguar Land Rover

Ex-Honda marketer Armstrong remains a prominent voice in the industry, adding his weight to calls for greater transparency in the digital ecosystem. It has been a busy year for Jaguar Land Rover, including a global review of its media agency arrangements and the launch of its first electric vehicle, the Jaguar I-Pace.

