Power 100 2018: Jamie McCall, Nike UK and Ireland

"Nothing beats a Londoner", Nike’s ode to the capital’s youth, is named by McCall as one of his key highlights. The ad was a viral hit and shared by luminaries such as London Mayor Sadiq Khan. "Seeing the response to it was very special," McCall says. Subsequent legal issues around the ad’s use of "LDNR" should not detract from its excellence. McCall is coy about future plans, but says Nike will continue to have a "distinctive point of view".

