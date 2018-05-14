Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Jamie Queen, Thomas Cook

Thomas Cook has been busy making improvements to the way its staff access customer feedback. For Queen, this is crucial if Thomas Cook is to fulfil its promise to put the customer at the heart of its business. This year, he’s busy with the launch of a Casa Cook hotel in Crete and a new customer proposition.

