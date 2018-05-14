Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Jamie Swango, Deliveroo

Ex-Amazon marketer Swango joined Deliveroo as UK marketing director in January 2017, moving to her current role in October. She has spent her first year at Deliveroo working on the largest ever dynamic radio campaign in the UK. This had more than 60,000 variations tailored by day of the week, time, location and weather to deliver a relevant message. The brand’s first global campaign, "Eat more amazing", began in February.

