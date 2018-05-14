Power 100 2018: Jim Shearer, Molson Coors

Former Carling brand director Shearer was promoted last September after predecessor Martin Coyle took up a role in Canada. His priorities have been to boost the company’s cider range – with the brewer acquiring Aspall in January – and rejuvenating the company’s biggest brand, Carling, through a redesign and its sponsorship of the Premier League, which Shearer says has given the brand "a new lease of life".

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

