Power 100 2018: Julia Goldin, The Lego Group

Lego moved beyond bricks and movies and into social media with the launch of Lego Life last year, an online hub where children can share their Lego creations and connect with others. Goldin also developed Lego Boost, which aims to engage children with the concept of coding in a fun environment. This year, Goldin is continuing to look at integrating digital technology within the brand to enhance children’s play experiences.

