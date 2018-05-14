Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Kathryn Swarbrick, PepsiCo

Swarbrick has been at PepsiCo since 2012, becoming its top European marketer in 2015. Key projects in the past year have included a brand partnership between Walkers and Saturday nights on ITV and the extension of the multi-brand Uefa Champions League partnership for three more years.

