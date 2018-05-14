Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Keith Moor, Santander

In the decade since his first appearance in Power 100, Moor has become a hugely influential figure. Over the past year he has used that influence to campaign for marketers to better look after their emotional, physical and professional wellbeing, as well as urging his peers to support Jicwebs’ work tackling online ad fraud.

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now