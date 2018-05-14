Added 1 hour ago
Power 100 2018: Kenny Jacobs, Ryanair

Jacobs’ stints at Moneysupermarket.com and Tesco stood him in good stead for the turmoil at Ryanair last year when it had to cancel thousands of flights due to mismanagement of staff holiday rotas. Nevertheless, the brand is still famed for its agile, timely marketing that cuts through the clutter.

