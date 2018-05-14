Power 100 2018: Kenyatte Nelson, Missguided

Following his recent move to womenswear retailer Missguided, Nelson’s strong performance in his former role at Very.co.uk owner Shop Direct Group, where he was group marketing director, will no doubt stand him in good stead. Very.co.uk has posted double-digit growth for the past few years, with its marketing strategy a vital part of its success, not least its award-winning "Loving giving" campaign. Nelson also evolved the brand’s customer acquisition strategy.

