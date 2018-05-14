Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Kerris Bright, BBC

Before she left Virgin Media for the BBC earlier this year, Bright cited her biggest achievement as "making our V6 box famous and offering to upgrade all our TV customers for free". She describes the BBC role as "a job of a lifetime" and her focus there will be on making communications with customers more personal.

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now