Power 100 2018: Kristof Fahy, Hostelworld

Having spent most of 2017 leading the integration of the Ladbrokes and Coral marketing functions, following the firms’ merger, Fahy left the betting world in the new year to join Hostelworld as chief customer officer, responsible for marketing, customer experience and overall business strategy and planning. "2018 is about pushing Hostelworld forward and ensuring it continues to take share in a growing, competitive market," he says.

