How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Laurent Tiersen, Ikea

Campaign named Ikea its Creative Marketer of the Year for the second time in a row in December – an accolade that recognised not just its imaginative, engaging TV ads, but a series of experiences celebrating the brand’s 30th anniversary in the UK and marking the opening of its store in Sheffield, which Tiersen identifies as a highlight. This year will see Ikea reinforce its digital capabilities and roll out "new iterations" of brand platform "The wonderful everyday", he says.

