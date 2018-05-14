Added 1 hour ago
Power 100 2018: Leanne Cutts, HSBC

Cutts succeeded Chris Clark as the bank’s marketing chief in April 2017, and quickly set to work. By the end of the year, the former Mondelez marketer was ready to roll out its new, internationalist brand promise "Together we thrive". A review of HSBC’s global media rounded off a busy year.

