Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Liam Newton, Carlsberg

From a base of falling sales and poor brand metrics, Newton pushed through a reinvention of Carlsberg’s premium line, Export, with its "The Danish way" campaign. This overhauled perceptions of the beer and proved so successful that Carlsberg’s Copenhagen HQ later appointed UK agency Fold7 to handle global marketing for the brand. Export’s redesign, meanwhile, recently bagged the Grand Prix at the Design Business Association’s effectiveness awards. Another key piece of work has been the "Rich List", a print supplement and experiential campaign for San Miguel.

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now