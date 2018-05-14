Power 100 2018: Liam Newton, Carlsberg

From a base of falling sales and poor brand metrics, Newton pushed through a reinvention of Carlsberg’s premium line, Export, with its "The Danish way" campaign. This overhauled perceptions of the beer and proved so successful that Carlsberg’s Copenhagen HQ later appointed UK agency Fold7 to handle global marketing for the brand. Export’s redesign, meanwhile, recently bagged the Grand Prix at the Design Business Association’s effectiveness awards. Another key piece of work has been the "Rich List", a print supplement and experiential campaign for San Miguel.

