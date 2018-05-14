Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Lisa Thomas, Virgin

Guarding the Virgin brand means Thomas has her fingers in many pies. This has included announcing Virgin Hyperloop One, expanding Virgin Hotels, planning Virgin Holidays’ LGBTQ campaign and launching the brand’s "People Promise". Now her focus is on continuing growth of Virgin Hotels and Virgin Voyages, as well as entrepreneur competition VOOM 2018.

