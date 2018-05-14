Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Lisa Wood, Atom Bank

Wood sees her main achievement as growing the business to having £1bn savings and £1bn mortgage balances on the back of a small marketing budget that relied largely on Facebook and Instagram. Over the next year, the focus will remain on growing the business, as well as revamping the website.

