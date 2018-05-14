Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Marc Pritchard, Procter & Gamble

After dominating the marketing agenda in 2017 with his rallying cry for media transparency, Pritchard ruffled feathers with speeches at the Association of National Advertisers and ISBA conferences in which he called, among other things, for a big cut in account managers at agencies. That aspiration was part of a marketing overhaul at P&G that involves making fewer ads, working with fewer agencies, spending with fewer publishers and moving some media in-house. "We need to count on ourselves more," he says.

