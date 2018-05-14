Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Margaret Jobling, Centrica

Jobling has been the driving force behind setting up British Gas Rewards, a scheme that personalises the offers given to customers, which she achieved in six months. She has also launched Local Heroes, a business that enables customers to find trusted tradespeople for home repairs.

