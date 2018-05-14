Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Maria del Pilar Diaz Gonzalez, Essity

A strong believer that marketing strategies should be "consumer-centric and purpose-led", Diaz Gonzalez credits this approach for growing market share of the Bodyform brand in most regions. She’s particularly proud of Essity’s taboo-challenging campaigns such as Bodyform’s "#bloodnormal", which followed the multi-award-winning "Blood", and the fact that it was Campaign’s third-most-meaningful brand of 2017.

