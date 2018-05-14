Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Maria Sebastian, Starbucks

Sebastian’s main focus over the past 12 months has been the expansion of the brand’s cold-coffee menu, including 2017’s introduction of its Nitro Cold Brew to London and the Cappuccino Freddo. This year’s priority will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the opening of the coffee chain’s first store in the UK.

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now