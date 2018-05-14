Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Mark Evans, Direct Line Group

As well as overseeing some sector-leading innovation – such as Direct Line Group’s "Smart Crossing" responsive road systems – Evans has used his position to call for greater neurodiversity in marketing teams, citing a more open approach to talent recruitment as a source of "competitive advantage".

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now