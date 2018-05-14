Power 100 2018: Mark Given, Sainsbury's

After Sainsbury’s sacked its ad agency of 35 years, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, in 2016 (under the marketing leadership of Given’s predecessor Sarah Warby), 2017 was about transitioning to the "Food dancing" work from new partner Wieden & Kennedy. Given says it has "breathed huge new life and energy into our brand, and made us really representative of modern Britain". Now, like many others, Given will be waiting to see how the proposed merger of Sainsbury’s and Asda plays out.

< PREVIOUS MARKETER | NEXT MARKETER >

