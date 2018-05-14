Added 1 hour ago
Power 100 2018: Mark Vile, Comparethemarket.com

The meerkats reward scheme continues to perform strongly for the brand. Vile says 2017 marked a milestone with three million Meerkat Movies app downloads and more than nine million 2-for-1 codes redeemed. The price-comparison site also formed a tie-up with the movie Kingsman, running an ad featuring the meerkats and the film’s star, Colin Firth. A new customer proposition is in the pipeline this year.

