Power 100 2018: Matt Barwell, Britvic

Last year Britvic brought on board two new ad agencies: VCCP took on J2O, R White’s and Tango, while Saatchi & Saatchi recently kicked off its work on Robinsons with a campaign launching a new "adult squash" line, Fruit Creations. The latter is part of a strategy to make the portfolio more premium, Barwell says, which has also involved the development of new mixer brand London Essence Company, now stocked in Waitrose.

