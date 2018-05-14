Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Max Taylor, EE

Taylor is leading the brand’s bid to do more targeted, digitally integrated marketing than ever before, bringing together advertising, social, CRM, digital, PR, sponsorship and internal comms into one team, supported by analytics. This has paved the way for more innovation and more creative campaigns, the likes of which will continue over the next year, with some further innovations in the pipeline.

