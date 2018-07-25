Feature

Power 100 2018: Meet the newbies

The Power 100 2018, Campaign's definitive list of the most influential marketers in the UK and beyond, features 32 new faces. Find out why they made the cut.

Stéphane Bérubé 
Chief marketing officer, Western Europe, L’Oréal
Bérubé, formerly the chief marketer at L’Oréal Canada, crossed the Atlantic in July to succeed Hugh ...

[READ MORE]

Benjamin Braun 
UK marketing director, Audi
Braun’s first year leading Audi was a belter. Heeding his own advice – his personal motto is "Dare t...

[READ MORE]

Cheryl Calverley
Marketing director, AA
Calverley is responsible for shaking up the brand’s advertising and transforming it from being the e...

[READ MORE]

Steve Challouma 
Marketing director, Birds Eye
Twenty-year company veteran Challouma has driven impressive business performance since landing the t...

[READ MORE]

Steve Chantry 
Commercial director and chief marketing officer, UK and Ireland, Kraft Heinz
Chantry is a driving force behind bringing Heinz back to growth in the UK. He’s done this by focusin...

[READ MORE]

Bilge Ciftci 
Brand director, Vodafone
Under Ciftci, Vodafone has rolled out a series of ads fronted by The Hobbit star Martin Freeman, com...

[READ MORE]

Leanne Cutts, HSBC
Group head of marketing
Cutts succeeded Chris Clark as the bank’s marketing chief in April 2017, and quickly set to work. By...

[READ MORE]

Tom Daniell 
UK and international retail and brand marketing director, Aviva
Daniell joined Aviva in 2016 as group digital marketing director, and broadened his remit at the sta...

[READ MORE]

Maria del Pilar Diaz Gonzalez  
Global category director, feminine care (innovation, marketing and communication), Essity
A strong believer that marketing strategies should be "consumer-centric and purpose-led"  [READ MORE]
Meghan Farren 
Chief marketing officer, KFC UK and Ireland, Yum!
For her first full year in the CMO role, following her return from maternity leave, Farren hit the g...

[READ MORE]

Tom Glick 
Group commercial officer, City Football Group; managing director, City Football Marketing
Glick’s dual role spans City Football Group, which owns or has stakes in several clubs worldwide, in...

[READ MORE]

Sam Grant 
Chief marketing officer, Samsung UK
Grant has only just been promoted from his post as marketing director of Samsung’s mobile division ...

[READ MORE]

Shadi Halliwell
Chief marketing officer, Three
Halliwell joined Three in June last year from Harvey Nichols. In her first few months on the job, sh...

[READ MORE]

Craig Johnson 
Vice-president, Absolut Vodka and Absolut Elyx, The Absolut Company
Johnson is responsible for igniting the vodka brand’s vision across the globe, which he has done via...

[READ MORE]

Gary Kibble,
Marketing director, Sainsbury’s Argos
Since joining last June from Mothercare, Kibble has focused on defining the brand purpose, across Ar...

[READ MORE]

Debbie Klein 
Incoming group chief marketing and corporate affairs officer, Sky
Klein was named one of Campaign’s Adland Trailblazers in 2013 and she’s certainly been a formidable ...

[READ MORE]

Antonio Lucio
Global chief marketing and communication officer, HP
As chief marketer at HP, Lucio has led the charge on what brands can and should do to drive systemat...

[READ MORE]

Fernando Machado 
Global chief marketing officer, Burger King
While Burger King has made a name for itself recently with campaigns such as "Google Home of the Who...

[READ MORE]

Carolina Martinoli
Director of consumer experience, British Airways
Martinoli joined from BA sister airline Iberia in June last year. There, she had redesigned the com...

[READ MORE]

Jamie McCall 
Senior marketing director, Nike UK and Ireland
"Nothing beats a Londoner", Nike’s ode to the capital’s youth, is named by McCall as one of his key ...

[READ MORE]

Saskia Meyer
Marketing director, Fever-Tree
Meyer joined Fever-Tree in 2007 as only its second employee. The mixer brand’s popularity has helped...

[READ MORE]

Kenyatte Nelson
Chief customer officer, Missguided
Following his recent move to womenswear retailer Missguided, Nelson’s strong performance in his form...

[READ MORE]

Marc Pritchard
Chief brand officer, Procter & Gamble
After dominating the marketing agenda in 2017 with his rallying cry for media transparency, Pritchar...

[READ MORE]

Olga Puzanova
Head of marketing UK, Spotify
Puzanova joined Spotify in July 2017 from digital football platform Dugout. She led Spotify’s first,...

[READ MORE]

Nishma Robb
Ads marketing director, Google UK
Robb’s 2017 highlights included working with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO to launch YouTube’s first B2B ...

[READ MORE]

Arslan Sharif
Global digital and loyalty director, Costa Coffee
Sharif has, over the past year, led Costa Coffee’s digital transformation across key global markets,...

[READ MORE]

Jim Shearer
Marketing director, Molson Coors
Former Carling brand director Shearer was promoted last September after predecessor Martin Coyle too...

[READ MORE]

Emily Somers
Vice-president of marketing and food development, McDonald’s
Somers became the fast-food giant’s most senior UK marketer in March when Alistair Macrow was promot...

[READ MORE]

Jamie Swango
Global marketing director, Deliveroo
Ex-Amazon marketer Swango joined Deliveroo as UK marketing director in January 2017, moving to her c...

[READ MORE]

Nicolas Verneuil
Marketing director, Nissan Motors GB
A Nissan veteran of 14 years, Verneuil took up the reins as lead UK marketer in June 2017. His first...

[READ MORE]

Sarah Warman, BrewDog
Global head of marketing, BrewDog
Warman joined BrewDog from a background in PR, though she rejects the distinction between that disci...

[READ MORE]

Eve Williams
Brand experience director, ASOS
Williams says the fresh marketing approaches the brand took to its Face & Body and Activewear catego...

[READ MORE]

