Power 100 2018: Meet the newbies

Stéphane Bérubé
Chief marketing officer, Western Europe, L’Oréal
Bérubé, formerly the chief marketer at L’Oréal Canada, crossed the Atlantic in July to succeed Hugh ...
Benjamin Braun
UK marketing director, Audi
Braun’s first year leading Audi was a belter. Heeding his own advice – his personal motto is "Dare t...
Cheryl Calverley
Marketing director, AA
Calverley is responsible for shaking up the brand’s advertising and transforming it from being the e...
Steve Challouma
Marketing director, Birds Eye
Twenty-year company veteran Challouma has driven impressive business performance since landing the t...
Steve Chantry
Commercial director and chief marketing officer, UK and Ireland, Kraft Heinz
Chantry is a driving force behind bringing Heinz back to growth in the UK. He’s done this by focusin...
Bilge Ciftci
Brand director, Vodafone
Under Ciftci, Vodafone has rolled out a series of ads fronted by The Hobbit star Martin Freeman, com...
Leanne Cutts, HSBC
Group head of marketing
Cutts succeeded Chris Clark as the bank’s marketing chief in April 2017, and quickly set to work. By...
Tom Daniell
UK and international retail and brand marketing director, Aviva
Daniell joined Aviva in 2016 as group digital marketing director, and broadened his remit at the sta...
Maria del Pilar Diaz Gonzalez
Global category director, feminine care (innovation, marketing and communication), Essity
A strong believer that marketing strategies should be "consumer-centric and purpose-led" [READ MORE]
Meghan Farren
Chief marketing officer, KFC UK and Ireland, Yum!
For her first full year in the CMO role, following her return from maternity leave, Farren hit the g...
Tom Glick
Group commercial officer, City Football Group; managing director, City Football Marketing
Glick’s dual role spans City Football Group, which owns or has stakes in several clubs worldwide, in...
Sam Grant
Chief marketing officer, Samsung UK
Grant has only just been promoted from his post as marketing director of Samsung’s mobile division ...
Shadi Halliwell
Chief marketing officer, Three
Halliwell joined Three in June last year from Harvey Nichols. In her first few months on the job, sh...
Craig Johnson
Vice-president, Absolut Vodka and Absolut Elyx, The Absolut Company
Johnson is responsible for igniting the vodka brand’s vision across the globe, which he has done via...
Gary Kibble,
Marketing director, Sainsbury’s Argos
Since joining last June from Mothercare, Kibble has focused on defining the brand purpose, across Ar...
Debbie Klein
Incoming group chief marketing and corporate affairs officer, Sky
Klein was named one of Campaign’s Adland Trailblazers in 2013 and she’s certainly been a formidable ...
Antonio Lucio
Global chief marketing and communication officer, HP
As chief marketer at HP, Lucio has led the charge on what brands can and should do to drive systemat...
Fernando Machado
Global chief marketing officer, Burger King
While Burger King has made a name for itself recently with campaigns such as "Google Home of the Who...
Carolina Martinoli
Director of consumer experience, British Airways
Martinoli joined from BA sister airline Iberia in June last year. There, she had redesigned the com...
Jamie McCall
Senior marketing director, Nike UK and Ireland
"Nothing beats a Londoner", Nike’s ode to the capital’s youth, is named by McCall as one of his key ...
Saskia Meyer
Marketing director, Fever-Tree
Meyer joined Fever-Tree in 2007 as only its second employee. The mixer brand’s popularity has helped...
Kenyatte Nelson
Chief customer officer, Missguided
Following his recent move to womenswear retailer Missguided, Nelson’s strong performance in his form...
Marc Pritchard
Chief brand officer, Procter & Gamble
After dominating the marketing agenda in 2017 with his rallying cry for media transparency, Pritchar...
Olga Puzanova
Head of marketing UK, Spotify
Puzanova joined Spotify in July 2017 from digital football platform Dugout. She led Spotify’s first,...
Nishma Robb
Ads marketing director, Google UK
Robb’s 2017 highlights included working with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO to launch YouTube’s first B2B ...
Arslan Sharif
Global digital and loyalty director, Costa Coffee
Sharif has, over the past year, led Costa Coffee’s digital transformation across key global markets,...
Jim Shearer
Marketing director, Molson Coors
Former Carling brand director Shearer was promoted last September after predecessor Martin Coyle too...
Emily Somers
Vice-president of marketing and food development, McDonald’s
Somers became the fast-food giant’s most senior UK marketer in March when Alistair Macrow was promot...
Jamie Swango
Global marketing director, Deliveroo
Ex-Amazon marketer Swango joined Deliveroo as UK marketing director in January 2017, moving to her c...
Nicolas Verneuil
Marketing director, Nissan Motors GB
A Nissan veteran of 14 years, Verneuil took up the reins as lead UK marketer in June 2017. His first...
Sarah Warman, BrewDog
Global head of marketing, BrewDog
Warman joined BrewDog from a background in PR, though she rejects the distinction between that disci...
Eve Williams
Brand experience director, ASOS
Williams says the fresh marketing approaches the brand took to its Face & Body and Activewear catego...