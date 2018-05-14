Added 1 hour ago
Power 100 2018: Meghan Farren, Yum!

For her first full year in the CMO role, following her return from maternity leave, Farren hit the ground running, managing three pitches across creative, digital and PR. The brand also launched its first ecommerce platform. This year has been equally eventful for her: KFC’s well-publicised chicken and gravy shortage threatened to severely damage the brand’s reputation, but Farren’s team – and the brand’s agency, Mother – came up with some clever and playful marketing to turn the #KFCCrisis to the brand’s advantage. "Across the board, we have been agile, bold, human and humble," she says.

