Power 100 2018: Michele Oliver, Mars

Since creating 2016’s Channel 4-supported campaign for Maltesers featuring disabled women, Oliver, recently promoted from vice-president of marketing, has been one of the loudest advocates in marketing for diversity. Another key priority for Oliver has been "transforming our bravery" in the digital sphere and adopting a mindset based on her mantra: "If we’re not failing, we’re not trying hard enough."

