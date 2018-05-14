Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Michelle McEttrick, Tesco

McEttrick’s mission in the past year has been to position Tesco as the "customer’s champion". She has done this through initiatives such as deducting the cost of the "tampon tax" from sanitary products – responding to a "groundswell of passion and outrage", she says, over these items being classed as "non-essential" . Tesco also reacted to changing dietary preferences with the launch of a major vegan range, Wicked Kitchen.

