Power 100 2018: Mike Hoban, Morrisons

Marketing has been a key player in the supermarket’s turnaround. Hoban has overseen the "Morrisons makes it" campaign running across the year and the "Our way down price crunch" work, which has proved successful in boosting value perceptions. Morrisons has also extended its The Best range, as well as launching the Safeway brand in McColls stores.

