Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Nick Robinson, Kerry Foods

Before leaving AB InBev last July to join Kerry Foods, Robinson led the UK launch of Bud Light. "It not only injected energy into the UK beer category, but also drove significant business growth," he says. In the first few months in his new role at Kerry Foods, Robinson oversaw the relaunch of the Richmond sausages brand with "The nation’s favourite" experiential campaign and a Call of Duty tie-up for Mattessons Fridge Raiders.

