Power 100 2018: Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook

It has been a busy but tough year for Facebook. Mendelsohn is pleased, however, that it led to the brand redefining its mission around building communities. She cites Community Boot EU, a programme to boost people’s digital skills, as a notable achievement. Mendelsohn also hopes to raise awareness of follicular lymphoma, after revealing her own cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

