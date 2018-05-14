Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2018: Nicolas Verneuil, Nissan Motors

A Nissan veteran of 14 years, Verneuil took up the reins as lead UK marketer in June 2017. His first major task has been overseeing the launch of the marque’s latest all-important Leaf electric vehicle model. Previous colleagues have described Verneuil as an "energetic", "highly skilled" and "reliable" presence in marketing teams.

